One dead after losing control of car, crashing into tree in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– An Ohio woman is dead after state police say she lost control of her car causing her to leave the roadway and hit a tree in Bedford County.

State police say that at about 1:33 p.m. today, 58-year old Marcia Coffman was driving a 2005 Buick Lacrosse on Allegheny Road in Harrison Township when she took a left turn and ended up spinning clockwise causing her to leave the road.

After she went off the road she ended up hitting a tree with the front of her car.

Coffman was pronounced dead at the scene.