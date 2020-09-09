One dead after fatal car crash at intersection

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Authorities are investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed a woman on Tuesday evening.

The crash occurred at the intersection of SR 36 and Cross Cove Road in Taylor Township when a 2009 Ford Fusion reportedly struck a 2008 Ford Taurus as it entered the intersection. The driver of the Ford Taurus now identified as 77-year-old Donna Cox suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene.

The driver of the Ford Fusion suffered major injuries and was reported to have not worn a seatbelt while a passenger of the same vehicle suffered moderate injuries and was reported to have worn a seatbelt.

State Police out of Hollidaysburg was assisted by the Friendship Fire Department, AMED, and the Blair County Coroner’s Office. An investigation is ongoing.