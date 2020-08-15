One dead after early morning crash in Centre County

SPRING TOWNSHIP, CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Centre County Coroner Scott Sayers says one person is dead after an early morning crash in Spring Township.

The person was identified as 22 year old Evan Vonada of Mill Hall. Sayers says Vonada was traveling northbound along I-99 around 4 am on Saturday, when he lost control and went down a rock embankment at mile marker 80.

Vonada was pronounced dead at the scene. Sayers says an autopsy showed Vonada suffered blunt force trauma. Sayers added the crash was accidental.

State Police in Rockview are investigating the crash.