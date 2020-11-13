One dead after early morning crash in Centre County

PATTON TOWNSHIP, CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Around 6:30 a.m. Friday morning, a two-vehicle crash in Centre County resulted in one death.

The incident happened in the southbound lane of I-99, near mile marker 67.9.

According to police reports, a 42-year-old male was driving a Dodge Ram north on I-99 when he struck a guide rail end. The vehicle then traveled into the median, hit the embankment, flipped, and landed on its roof in the southbound lane.

The driver was was pronounced dead on the scene.

Another vehicle, a Chevy Suburban, driven by a 49-year-old male of State College was traveling in the southbound lane and struck the Ram truck after it had entered the southbound lane.

The second driver was transported by EMS with suspected minor injuries.

Coroner Todd Shook was also on scene.