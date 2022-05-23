ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Kawasaki driver was pronounced dead after reportedly crashing head-on into a tree in Benezette Township over the weekend, state police report.

The driver, identified as 65-year-old Douglas Stethem from Indiana, Pa. was found dead at the scene when first responders arrived on Saturday afternoon, May 21 on Losey Road.

Stethem reportedly lost control of his Kawasaki while trying to drive through a right-hand curve just south of Losey Trail. There’s no word on how fast he might have been traveling at the time.

Police noted in their report that Stethem was wearing his helmet at the time of the crash.