HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Hollidaysburg man was killed Wednesday morning when his Ford F-150 went head-on into a tractor-trailer in Huntingdon County, state police report.

The crash happened July 6 at around 5:33 a.m. when 49-year-old Eric Turner was driving east on William Penn Highway through Smithfield Township.

For unknown reasons, Turner, in the Ford F-150, traveled across the double yellow lines and hit a tractor-trailer head-on. Although police said he was wearing his seatbelt, Turner was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the tractor-trailer reported no injuries and refused transport to the hospital. Both the tractor-trailer and the F-150 had to be towed from the scene.