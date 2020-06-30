One dead after crashing his Harley Davidson, coroner confirms

EAST CARROLL TWP, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees has confirmed a man has died after crashing his Harley Davidson trike on Monday evening.

State Police and EMS were dispatched to the crash at 6:23 p.m. on June 29 along Brick Road in East Carroll Township.

Charles J. Debella, Jr., a 52-year-old from the Hastings area, was traveling north on Brick Road when he was unable to keep control at a curve. Debella’s trike hit a guard rail where he was thrown down an embankment.

Debella was reportedly not wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Cambria County Coroner’s Office.