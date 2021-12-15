One dead after crash in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– One is dead after running a stop sign and hitting another car Wednesday morning in Somerset County, state police say.

According to state police, the vehicle was driving in Jenner Township when it failed to stop at a stop sign located at the intersection of Clay Hill Road and Somerset Pike. The vehicle then proceeded to strike the front bumper of another vehicle.

The driver was announced dead at the scene by the Somerset County Coroner.

The driver and passenger of the other vehicle were transported to Conemaugh Hospital for minor injuries.

The person has not been identified at this time.