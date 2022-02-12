February 13 2022 06:30 pm

One dead after crash in Somerset County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Rockwood man has died after a crash in Somerset County.

Steve Jordan, 85, died at Conemaugh Hospital on Feb. 9 following a crash on Water Level Road in Milford Township.

State police said a 56-year-old man from Somerset was traveling eastbound around 4 p.m. and struck Jordan, who was entering Water Level Road from Mud Pike. According to data obtained from both vehicles, Jordan failed to stop before entering the intersection, which resulted in the crash.

LATEST IN LOCAL NEWS

Jordan later succumbed to his injuries around 8 p.m.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss