One dead after crash in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Rockwood man has died after a crash in Somerset County.
Steve Jordan, 85, died at Conemaugh Hospital on Feb. 9 following a crash on Water Level Road in Milford Township.
State police said a 56-year-old man from Somerset was traveling eastbound around 4 p.m. and struck Jordan, who was entering Water Level Road from Mud Pike. According to data obtained from both vehicles, Jordan failed to stop before entering the intersection, which resulted in the crash.
Jordan later succumbed to his injuries around 8 p.m.
