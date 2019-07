BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police responded to an ATV crash on Imlertown Road on June 30 at 1:15 a.m.

Dennis Foster, 49, was riding his ATV while under the influence of alcohol. He veered onto the shoulder of the road and was thrown from his ATV.

Police are not certain how, or if he had lost control, but Foster sustained the deadly injuries to his head and the right side of his body. He came to rest behind the ATV.