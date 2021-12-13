One dead after apartment fire in Oakhurst section of Johnstown

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person was killed in a Sunday night fire in the Oakhurst Homes section of Johnstown, according to Cambria County dispatch.

The fire broke out at 9:40 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 12. Johnstown fire and police responded with West End EMS and the Cambria County Coroner was called out to the scene.

The name of the person killed has not been released. No other injuries were reported.

The fire is currently under investigation.