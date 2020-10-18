One child flown to hospital, woman arrested following DUI related crash in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona Police say a seven year old girl was flown to the hospital, and a woman is in custody in relation to a DUI related crash.

In a post on their Facebook page, authorities say they were dispatched to the 3000 block of Beale Ave for a single vehicle accident just after 7 pm last night.

Police say the driver of a silver Nissan, later identified as 36 year-old Jennifer Lansberry, crashed into a telephone pole. Police add there were two seven year-old girls in the car.

One of the girls did not wear a seatbelt and sustained serious injuries, police add.

She was flown to UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh. The other girl involved in the crash sustained minor injuries.

Police say they have charged Lansberry with two counts of aggravated assault by DUI, two counts of child endangerment and DUI of both alcohol and drugs.