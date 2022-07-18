ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man was arrested after a number of witnesses told police he stabbed another man over the weekend in the city.

Police arrested 39-year-old Gordon Perry after they were called to a stabbing on the 1800 block of Pleasant Valley Blvd. at around 5 a.m. July 17.

When police arrived, they found a victim on the ground with a witness applying pressure to the wound until AMED could arrive. After speaking to other witnesses, police were able to find Perry, saying he was carrying a bloody shirt.

According to the report, police attempted to detain Perry but he took off on foot only to be tackled in an alley on Grant Avenue.

The victim was rushed to UPMC where he needed surgery. He later told police that he and Perry had issues in the past and they had a fist fight a few weeks back. He said he saw Perry that morning walking through the carwash bay and straight towards the house they were at. Perry got him to leave the porch for a fight. He told police he got Perry to the ground and he felt “something weird.” That’s when he realized he was stabbed.

He accused Perry of telling him “I’m going to kill you” before he knocked a small buck knife out of Perry’s hands.

Perry was placed in Blair County Prison on $100,000 bail. He’s facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, escape, terroristic threats and more.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 27.