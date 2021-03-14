On Patrol: DUI Task Force prepping for St. Patrick’s Day holiday

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Blair County DUI Task Force officers will be hitting the road in the coming days in anticipation of the St. Patrick’s Day holiday.
Checkpoints, roving patrols, cops n shops, and mobile awareness are expected to take place to ensure the roadways are safe as possible.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), approximately 1/3 of all fatal crashes nationwide involve alcohol-impaired drivers. In 2019, Pennsylvania followed the national trend.
28% of all fatal crashes on Pennsylvania’s highways involved an impaired motorist even though impaired drivers only accounted for 8% of the total number of crashes, according to the 2019 Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s Crash Facts and Statistics.
If you plan on enjoying some alcoholic beverages this week, here are some tips:
- Avoid Drunk Driving Altogether and DON’T DRINK AND DRIVE!
- Before drinking, designate a sober (non-drinking) driver.
- If you’re impaired, use a taxi or Uber, call a sober friend or family member to get home safely;
- If you see a drunk driver on the road, don’t hesitate to contact 911!
- If you know someone who is about to drive or ride while impaired, take their keys and help them make other arrangements to safely get to where they are going
- Remember, Friends don’t let friends drive impaired!