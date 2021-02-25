On-demand car sharing service comes to Penn State campus

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State Transportation Services Thursday launched a new partnership with Zipcar, the world’s leading car-sharing network, to offer car sharing on campus, providing alternate transportation options for students, faculty, and staff.

The service provides access to a car to get off campus or run errands without the hassle or cost of car ownership. In addition to the benefits for students, faculty and staff, the Zipcar partnership helps Penn State work toward sustainability goals by reducing the need for personal vehicles and parking spots on campus, creating more space for recreational use.

A convenient, self-service transportation option, Zipcar is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week for students ages 18 and older, and members of the local community ages 21 and older. Getting started is as simple as signing up online or through the Zipcar app to get driving in minutes. Zipcar vehicles can be reserved contact-free, for as little as an hour or for multiple days. Whether members need reliable access to a car for essential errands like going to the grocery store or doctor or need to get off campus for the weekend, Zipcar meets the varied transportation needs of a college community.

Four vehicles will be available through the service. The Zipcar vehicles have designated parking spots located in Lot 81 near Pollock Building and Lot 42 near Nittany Community Center, respectively, for convenient pick-up and return.

Penn State members can join for a discounted membership rate. The costs of gas, maintenance, secondary insurance, and 180 miles of driving per day are included, making this an attractive option for students on a tighter budget.

“Transportation Services is committed to providing sustainable transportation options for the Penn State community, and Zipcar is a great addition to those offerings,” said Cecily Zhu, Sustainable Transportation Programs coordinator. “The ability to reserve on-campus vehicles on demand will be a great option for students, faculty and staff who either don’t own a vehicle or don’t wish to bring one to campus. It will also serve as an excellent companion service for those who regularly walk, bike or ride the bus but occasionally need access to a vehicle throughout the course of their day on campus.”

“Since Zipcar was founded 21 years ago, our partnerships with hundreds of colleges and universities across North America have been essential. We believe Zipcar provides a more affordable, accessible and sustainable transportation solution that is a perfect fit for students and college campuses,” said Justin Holmes, VP, Marketing and Public Policy, Zipcar. “We’re thrilled to welcome Penn State to the Zipcar community and provide them with a convenient, reliable way to get around without owning a car.”

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Zipcar is dedicated to the safety of its community. Zipcar has enhanced cleaning protocols for vehicles in the fleet and immediately removes any cars from service if they have been exposed to the virus. For the safety of all members, Zipcar urges members and partners to take the right steps to keep the entire community safe. To learn more, visit www.zipcar.com/covid19.

For more information on how to become a member of Zipcar at Penn State visit https://www.zipcar.com/universities/pennsylvania-state-university.