Omni Bedford Springs Resort Creating Memories this Holiday Season

BEDFORD, Pa. — It’s all about the memories at the Omni Bedford Springs Resort. This holiday season, the resort wanted to focus on keeping traditions alive especially for the kids. Of course when you drive up to the resort you are welcomed by trees filled with twinkling lights. Once you enter, you’ll see an enormous gingerbread house that is made by hand in-house by the pastry team at the resort. Next, you’ll enter the lobby where you’ll be warmed by the crackling fire places and brightly lit, precisely decorated tree. You can’t miss it!

Another tradition at the springs is getting the community involved. Every year they invite the 3rd grade class at Bedford Elementary to create and decorate a tree filled with ornaments made by them. Traditionally the children are invited to come to the resort to help and are welcomed by Santa. This year, the resort thought of a way to bring Santa to the children — virtually. Guests staying at the hotel can watch Santa read ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas’ while in their rooms, and also enjoying milk and cookies.Visits with Santa are available this year in a safe, socially distanced fashion for all guests.

The Omni Bedford Springs Resort is located at 2138 business RT 220 in Bedford. For more information on events, activities and booking call (814) 624-5633 or visit omnihotels.com/hotels/bedford-springs.