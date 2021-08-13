Olympic Gold Medalist David Taylor holds grand opening for juice store

Centre County, Pa (WTAJ)- Hometown Champion David Taylor and his wife Kendra held an official grand opening Friday for their juice and smoothie store, K2Roots, in downtown State College.

The husband and wife duo started their business back in 2017. This new location on Fraser Street will be their fourth retail location for their business.

During his five years wrestling at Penn State, Taylor remembers that the university didn’t have many healthy options for students. He says he’s proud to offer this option for students and see their responses.

“To be downtown and offer great products to promote health and wellness and healthy living with juices, smoothies, smoothie bowls,” Taylor said. “We don’t use any additives or concentrate, everything is made fresh, and it’s something we’re really proud of.”

Many of the recipes on the menu were created by Kendra. They began with the juices and soon expanded to smoothie bowls, grab-and-go snacks, and superfood lattes.

Dozens of fans and residents came to the location to formally meet the gold medalist. Sara and Mahmoud Habibnezhad are originally from Iran and were rooting for Hassan Yazdani. He was Taylor’s opponent in the gold medal match. However, they were excited to meet Taylor and applaud him for his athleticism.

“We really enjoyed watching someone putting so much energy into his wrestling as what David and Hassan did wrestling, so we enjoyed every bit of it,” Mahmoud said.

“I was so excited my hands were shaking,” Sara said.

Taylor was happy for the support from the community and is looking forward to seeing the response from Penn State students of the new location as they return to campus for the fall semester.

“Getting to know all of our customers, talking with them, you know communicating sharing our stories and experiences. Being able to educate them on our products has been pretty great.”