Ollie’s store opening in Huntingdon County plaza

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Residents in Huntingdon County will soon have a new place to shop at.

Ollie’s is opening up a brand new location on Wednesday, May 26 right off of William Penn Highway. The store will be located in the Huntingdon Plaza right next to Best Way Pizza in the old Save-A-Lot building.

Ollie’s offers savings in food, housewares, flooring, books, clothing, bed & bath, toys and more. Customers can officially get their shop on starting at 9 a.m.