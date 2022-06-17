ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A former Pier 1 Imports store is being demolished to make room for a new business in Altoona.

G&R Excavating and Demolition will be clearing the site at the Walmart Plaza. The demolition is expected to take around two weeks and the site will reportedly be home to a new tire retail business.

Pier 1 Imports, Inc. filed a motion to close all of its stores nationwide in May after filing for bankruptcy. The company is selling all of its remaining inventory and assets.

Last year, Pier 1 had 1,000 stores across the country.