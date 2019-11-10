Old Main Frame Shop and Gallery moving locations in 2020

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — In a press release, Old Main Frame Shop and Gallery announces they will be moving locations in State College starting January of 2020.

The shop has been around for 43 years of operation and in the same downtown State College location.

The address to the new location will be Ferguson Square, 2766 W. College Ave. Suite 100, State College, PA in Ferguson Township

The shop says they are excited about the move.

“We are excited for this move that will better serve our customers with free parking, a climate-controlled environment, and easy access to our store. Many of our customers are family to us and have enthusiastically supported our move to a more accessible location. We intend to continue to offer the finest quality product that we have always provided to our customers.” Marie Librizzi, Co-Owner

Old Main Frame Shop specializes in unique framing projects, whether they involve the smallest retail job or the largest commercial project.

The store will officially move locations in mid-December.