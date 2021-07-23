Old Dominion’s show at PNG Field canceled

Matthew Ramsey, second from right, and members of Old Dominion, accept the award for group of the year at the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday, April 18, 2021, at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Old Dominion concert that was scheduled for Sept. 18 at Peoples Natural Gas Field in Altoona has been canceled, according to an announcement from the Altoona Curve.

The Curve said in a news release that the show had been canceled due to circumstances and production issues out of their control.

“It is with great disappointment that we share this news today,” Curve General Manager Derek Martin said. “While we had been looking forward to this event, we look forward to continuing a summer of fun at Peoples Natural Gas Field.”

All purchased tickets will be refunded in full through the platform where they were purchased. Anyone with questions about their refund can contact the Director of Ticketing at 814-283-3130.