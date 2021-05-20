Old Dominion heading to PNG Field this fall

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — County music band, Old Dominion will hit the road this summer for their We Are Old Dominion: Live at the Ballpark Tour.

One of the stops on the tour is Altoona’s own People’s Natural Gas (PNG) Field, scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 18.

Featured on the tour are other country music artists such as Randy Houser, Caitlyn Smith and Matt Stell. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, May 26 at 10 a.m.