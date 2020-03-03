Old church to be demolished

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A former church will be demolished because of public safety concerns.

The former Second Lutheran Church will be torn down due to structural issues.

There’s no official date on when the building will be taken down, but Vice Mayor Dave Butterbaugh suggests the sooner, the better.

“One of thing we’ve been really trying to do is fight blight as best we can. We’re trying to clean up this city, and so this would be a step in that process,” said Dave Butterbaugh: Vice Mayor, Altoona.

We’re told some groups in the past opposed the demolition but have since gone quiet.

It’s still unknown as to what the land will be used for once the old church is demolished.