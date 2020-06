BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — Old Bedford Village is hosting a hands-on history camp for kids this summer.

It’ll be on Thursday, July 9th from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m

Children ages 6 to 12 are invited to take part in activities like writing with a quill pen and play colonial games.

Preregistration is required as space is limited.

Admission is $50 per child, and there are discounts for kids in the same household.