BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Old Bedford Village is hosting one of its most popular events this weekend.

The annual Wild West Weekend is coming up on Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with food, merchandise, horses and reenactments with actors dressed as cowboys and cowgirls.

There’s also an interactive event where kids will be able to catch bank robbers.

Admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors and $5 for kids.

Groundskeeper and blacksmith Dav Petit said the entire village is redecorated with a wild west theme for the weekend.

“The cowboys make it very festive and fun with shootouts,” Petit said. “And they’re a very friendly group of people. And it just brings the village to life to be able to see what it was like in the wild west at that time.”

Old Bedford’s next themed event will be on Labor Day weekend.