Community goes ‘bananas’ for new smoothie, coffee shop

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A community in Clearfield County is going bananas for a smoothie and coffee shop that opened in July.

The owners transformed an old bank in Madera into a drive-thru shop, Coffee N Bananas, bringing more options to the small town.

The shop is located at 3064 Main St. and is open every day but Wednesday and Sunday from 6 AM to 10 AM and 2 PM to 6 PM.

Along with your fruit and caffeine fix, the shop also offers breakfast sandwiches, ice cream, and pastries from local bakers.

As more people find out about this hidden gem, they are coming from surrounding areas to try it out.

“Somewhere close to home that they can have a good experience, that people are friendly when they get service, we try to be uplifting and friendly when serving people, we enjoy serving people and we have good quality coffee and smoothies and baked goods, so I think it was just a need here,” Coffee N Bananas Owner Becky Luzier said.

They hope to have a dine-in option available in the next year, where community members can hang out.