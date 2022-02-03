Old Baby’s restaurant vandalized, police investigating

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — State College Police Department is investigating a graffiti incident that happened at the old Baby’s restaurant.

The State College Police Department says the incident happened between the night of Wednesday, Feb. 2 through the early hours of Thursday, Feb. 3.

The blue spray-painted word is “SAZERP 22” and is located on the rear wall of the building.

Anyone who may have information regarding this incident is asked to contact the StateCollege Police Department at (814) 234-7150, by email or submit an anonymous tip through our website.