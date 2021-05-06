Old Altoona church set to be demolished, replaced with parking lot

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A church with a lot of history in Altoona will be demolished and replaced within the next few weeks.

Curry Realty bought the land where former Christ Reformed Church sits at 12th avenue and 15th street. Curry Realty plans to replace it for a parking lot.

The Altoona planning commission says curry submitted a land development application for the parking lot on the church property Monday.

Christ Reformed Church was built back in 1864, and was last owned by the Coptic Orthodox Church.