CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Get ready to break out that lederhosen again as Tussey Mountain in Centre County is getting ready for Oktoberfest.

Tussey Mountain’s Oktoberfest event will go on rain or shine at the amphitheater on Friday, Sept. 23 with gates opening at 5:30 p.m., and parking is open two hours before the event. Attendees will get the chance to enjoy traditional beer, food, a bonfire and even music.

Tickets are available to be purchased online for $10 in advance, but they are also able to be purchased at the box office at the Tussey Mountain Ski Information Centre for $15 on the day of the event. They will not be available at the venue gate and kids that are ages 10 or younger are free.

Numerous vendors will be at the event giving out food and also authentic Oktoberfest beer, along with live music performed by Smitty’s Polka Band, the Bavarian Stompers and more. Below is a list of food vendors that are planned to be there, but more are also expected to be announced later:

Authentic Oktoberfest food prepared by Tussey Mountain

Doan’s Bones BBQ

Rosie’s Pierogies

Carl’s Crazy Corn

Brazilian Munchies

Tussey Mountain’s Oktoberfest is also a qualifying event for the U.S. Steinholding Association State Finals. Steinholding is a Bavarian contest in which competitors show off their strength by holding a full one-liter beer stein out in front of their bodies with a straight arm, parallel to the ground, for as long as they can. More details about this can be found on Tussey Mountain’s Oktoberfest website.

Organizers want folks to remember that there is no outside food or alcohol allowed in the amphitheater, and that also means no alcohol is allowed to be taken out of the event grounds. Coolers and pets are also not allowed at the event as well.

For more information and a updated list of vendors, check out Tussey Mountain’s website.