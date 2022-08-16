CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Oklahoma Elementary School in DuBois began construction in the Spring of 2021 and is now getting closer to completion.

The $12.2 million project which started in the spring of 2021, will accommodate the administrative suite for the school, which was previously located across the lobby from the main entrance. Relocating the office will give it a presence at the front of the school, allowing better visual control of the site.

Visitors will pass through a new secure vestibule before entering the reception area, where visitors can be screened before being allowed into the building. Along with the new administrative suite, there will also be a new gymnasium.

The library was also relocated to the existing administrative office area. It’s now closer to the main lobby and other public function spaces. The previous library space has been converted to an open classroom or flexible space that can be used for instruction, group work, or collaboration.

The emotional support area was enlarged to allow a de-escalation room and office to be located between the two emotional support classrooms.

The upgrades also included mechanical, electrical, and plumbing functions. The school also got a new paint job, flooring, ceilings, whiteboards, and cabinetry.

ADA upgrades occurred throughout the building. Bathrooms were modernized, exterior windows were replaced and brick was repointed. Roof replacement is also part of the project.

All newly renovated spaces will meet the state Department of Education’s recommended sizes.

Oklahoma Elementary serves kindergarten through fourth grade.