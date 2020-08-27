Ohio woman found to be DUI with 3 teens in Centre County

BOGGS TWP. CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police from Rockview reports an Ohio woman was pulled over on I-80 and found to be DUI with teens in the car.

According to the report, 38-year-old Quishelle Shelton, of Akron, was driving on I-80 just before 11 a.m. on Aug. 21. Troopers observed a traffic violation near mile marker 158.5 and initiated a traffic stop.

Shelton was determined to be DUI with three teenage girls, 13, 15, and 16, in the vehicle with her.

Charges of DUI, possession of paraphernalia, and endangering the welfare of a child are pending through the Magistrate.