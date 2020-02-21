Ohio man arrested in Clearfield for drug paraphernalia found in car

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Ohio man was taken into custody in by Lawrence Township Police on drug charges on Thursday afternoon.

Police say that Kevin Rupe, 25, of Lancaster, Ohio was at Lawrence Park Villiage when people responded to a report of multiple men soliciting in the area.

Police found the men at their cars when they arrived. They report that drug paraphernalia was found and that Rupe was the owner of it.

Due to being from out of state, Rupe was taken into custody and transported to the District Magistrate’s to be arraigned.