Ohio man arrested after high speed chase, crash on PA Turnpike

Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Ohio man is facing charges after being arrested on the Pennsylvania Turnpike after a high speed chase with police leading to him crashing his car.

Police from Somerset Troop T tried to stop 26-year-old Kungu Njunge, of Trotwood, Ohio, on Sunday, Sept. 19 for a traffic stop just after 10:30 a.m. Njunge ignored attempts at being pulled over and started to take off at a high rate of speed.

Njunge crashed the car at mile marker 125.4 where he then began to resist arrest, police report. He was finally taken into custody and placed in Somerset County Jail.

Bail was set at $100,000 and Njunge is awaiting a preliminary hearing.