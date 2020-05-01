Officials warn of rabid deer in Cambria County

PORTAGE, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Officials warn of a rabid deer that was found in an area of Portage in Cambria County.

The deer was found on Saturday, April 25, near the Crichton McCormick Park in Portage.

Anyone with a bite or other significant human exposure to the saliva of central nervous system fluid from the animal should contact the Cambria County State Health Center at 1-877-PA-HEALTH

Anyone with a pet who may have been exposed should contact their veterinarian for advice to protect the pet and their family.

·Avoid contact with all wild or stray animals especially bats, raccoons, foxes and skunks.

Touching or handling a potentially rabid animal or another animal or inanimate object that has had contact with a rabid animal does NOT constitute an exposure unless wet saliva or CNS tissue may have entered a fresh, open wound or had contact with a mucous membrane.