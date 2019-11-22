Officials warn of dangers of frying frozen turkey

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Thanksgiving is only a week away, and earlier today, Jordan Tracy explored how “NOT” to deep fry a turkey.

If you plan to use this cooking method, we do have some tips to avoid trouble.

Obviously, you should “NOT” try this experiment at home.

This turkey reacted so violently because it was still frozen when put into the oil.

Randall Wilson, chief of the Reade Township Volunteer Fire Company, also says to never, for any reason, deep fry a turkey inside your house.

The turkey should be thawed, and the fryer should be on flat ground outside.

If something goes wrong and you are faced with a fire, Wilson says to get far from the flames.

“Evacuate the house go to the neighbor’s house, call 9-1-1. Don’t do it at your own house, go somewhere else, call 911 make sure everybody’s safe,” said Randall Wilson: Reade Township Volunteer Fire Company Chief.

You’re also advised to wear eye protection when deep-frying, and use an oven mitt to remove the lid as it gets very hot.