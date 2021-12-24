Officials: Truck lost control on icy bridge, crashed into Blair Co. building

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person was injured following an early morning crash on Christmas Eve that left a building severely damaged.

The crash occurred around 2:30 a.m. at 8320 Woodbury Pike after the driver lost control of the pickup truck on an icy bridge, according to Friendship Fire Company No. 1 of Roaring Spring. The driver was able to remove themself from the truck without assistance and was taken to Conemaugh Nason Medical Center.

(photo courtesy of Friendship Fire Co. 1 of Roaring Spring’s Facebook)

Officials noted on Facebook that the impact into the structure was so severe, it buckled a door and broke a window approximately 25 feet down the wall away from the site of impact.

The fire company said it wants to remind the community that:

Bridges freeze before a normal roadway If you are a business owner, make sure you have contact information available for the 911 center and first responders in the event of an emergency

“Many times, we cannot get in touch with a business owner to notify them of damage to their property,” they said.