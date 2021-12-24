Officials: Truck lost control on icy bridge, crashed into Blair Co. building

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person was injured following an early morning crash on Christmas Eve that left a building severely damaged.
The crash occurred around 2:30 a.m. at 8320 Woodbury Pike after the driver lost control of the pickup truck on an icy bridge, according to Friendship Fire Company No. 1 of Roaring Spring. The driver was able to remove themself from the truck without assistance and was taken to Conemaugh Nason Medical Center.
Officials noted on Facebook that the impact into the structure was so severe, it buckled a door and broke a window approximately 25 feet down the wall away from the site of impact.
The fire company said it wants to remind the community that:
- Bridges freeze before a normal roadway
- If you are a business owner, make sure you have contact information available for the 911 center and first responders in the event of an emergency
“Many times, we cannot get in touch with a business owner to notify them of damage to their property,” they said.
