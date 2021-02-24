Officials search for man attempting to smuggle drugs into Cambria County Prison, two charged

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two men are facing charges after detectives said they were involved in a scheme to smuggle contraband into the Cambria County Prison.

Justin Middleton and Tyler Bowiec were charged with two counts of second-degree felony counts of contraband, one count of second-degree felony conspiracy to commit contraband, two counts of felony possession with intent to deliver.

According to the release sent by the Cambria County DA, Greg Neugebauer, Tyler Bowiec is a fugitive from justice.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Bowiec is asked to call the non-emergency Cambria County number at 814-472-2100.

District Attorney Greg Neugebauer statedthe following in his release:

“This case shows the dedication and commitment of local law enforcement to act quickly and decisively when credible information is received relative to crimes occurring within our community. Cambria County Detectives, along with Cambria Township Police, Ebensburg Borough Police, and Cambria County Prison Officials quickly pooled resources, manpower, and other assets to prevent controlled substances from entering into the Cambria County Prison. The value of street drugs within prisons is extremely high, and thwarting the entry of substances into the prison ensures the safety of Corrections Officers, inmates, and visitors within the prison.”