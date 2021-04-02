Local officials recognized by Gov. Wolf for dedication to community

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf speaks at the press conference. As part of the priority to safely and quickly get more students back in the classroom, Governor Tom Wolf and the COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force today announced that Pennsylvania will use the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) single-dose COVID-19 vaccine for PreK-12 teachers and other school staff. Harrisburg, PA – March 3, 2021

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two government officials from our area were recognized by Governor Tom Wolf for their dedication and commitment to their communities.

Dwight D. Hoare, Manager of the St. Mary’s Area Water Authority and Thomas C. Gramling, Sr., Councilman of Westmont Borough were part of several officials recognized by the governor Friday.

“After being faced with an unprecedented pandemic that impacted communities across the state, this year’s awards truly speak to and honor the resilience and proactive efforts of the inspiring Pennsylvania community leaders and groups that we are celebrating today,” Secretary Dennis Davin of the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) said. “From tackling homelessness to addressing limited personal protective equipment supplies for older adults and students’ access to online education, and more, these projects have brought critical services and assistance to residents in need statewide and in many cases position communities for long-term success in their project areas.”