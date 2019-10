JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Officials have ruled a missing woman’s death homicide.

Nancy Giles went missing in October 2018, and her skeletal remains were found on Roosevelt Blvd. in Johnstown in May by a person using a metal detector.

Officials say they are switching the investigation to a homicide investigation and the cause of death was “homicidal violence.”

