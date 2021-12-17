Officials monitoring pandemic conditions for spring return at PSU

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ)– As COVID cases are starting to see an uptick, Penn State students may be starting their spring semester by virtual learning.

Students are supposed to start classes again in person on Jan. 10, but that might change. With the rise in COVID-19 cases, the college is telling students to plan accordingly in case the semester will have to start virtually.

On Dec. 30 there will be an update announced.