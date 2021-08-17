UPDATE: Officials identify man killed in Johnstown shooting

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Cambria County coroner and district attorney identified the man killed over the weekend in the Moxham area of Johnstown.

On Sunday, Aug. 15, around 3 p.m., 29-year-old Messiah Rhodes was shot multiple times in his car outside of his home on Lunen Street, according to Cambria County Jeff Lees. He was found dead in the driver’s seat.

An autopsy confirmed that Rhodes died of multiple gunshot wounds, and the manner of death is ruled a homicide. This is the fifth homicide of the year, Lees said.

No arrests have been made at this time, however, Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer said there is no threat to the public.

Additionally, Neugebauer said it is not connected to the multi-state drug bust or the homicide in Dale Borough a few weeks ago.

He encourages anyone with information to contact the Johnstown Police Department by calling the Johnstown non-emergency number.

“We’re here to help every day, and sometimes we need a little help ourselves,” Neugebauer said.

The Johnstown Police Department, the Cambria County Coroner’s Office and the District Attorney’s Office are continuing the investigation.