HUNTINGDON, Pa (WTAJ) — Huntingdon Borough Police and the Huntingdon County District Attorney have identified the body found near Portstown Park on Sunday, December 8.

The body was identified as 62-year-old Frank Thomas Webb. They report Webb was last seen in Huntingdon Borough on October 31 and was reported missing on November 7

Preliminary autopsy results show that there was no foul play involved in the death. The final results of the autopsy are pending further testing.