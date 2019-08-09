Officials: Elk Count school district gets hit with cyber-attack, investigation is ongoing

RIDGWAY, ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Ridgway Area School District reported that they were hit with an electronic virus on July 30, 2019.

The virus locked network servers and files, limiting access.

There was no personal or confidential data breached and the student information system, and the parent portal were not affected.

The staff immediately reported the viral attack and all available resources were utilized to assure minimal disruption.

An investigation is ongoing as various agency alerts report this is a national cybersecurity issue as other school districts, police departments and municipalities were attacked across the nation.

Please direct questions or concerns to mcmahonheather@rasd.us.