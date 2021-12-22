Officials discuss dangers of drunk driving during the holidays

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Officials gathered at the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 0-9 office to talk about the dangers of drunk driving during the holiday season.

Altoona Police and the Pennsylvania DUI Association (PADUI) gathered with PennDOT to discuss DUI safety and the dangers of driving while impaired.

In 2019, 10,142 people were killed in drunk-driving accidents according to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

PennDOT is working with safety partners with plans of making travel much safer this holiday season.

“This holiday season, let’s give the gift of safe highways by NOT driving impaired,” PADUI Regional DUI Program Administrator Craig Amos said. “Plan ahead – utilize alternative transportation, have a designated driver or plan to stay over – just don’t get behind the wheel impaired. In addition, wear your seatbelt and obey the traffic laws – let’s put that holiday spirit into practice on Pennsylvania’s highways.”

A review from 2018-2020 shows that between Thanksgiving Eve and New Year’s Day there were a combined 3,722 impaired driver crashes across Pennsylvania, with 88 people losing their lives. Across the country in 2019 during Christmas and New Year’s Day, there were 201 fatalities from drunk driving.

PennDOT is reminding individuals that if they plan to drink, then they should have a plan:

Remember that it is never okay to drink and drive. Even if you’ve had only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation or a ride service to get home safely.

Do you have a friend who is about to drink and drive? Take the keys away and make arrangements to get your friend home safely.

For more information on the dangers of impaired driving, visit PennDOT’s website.