Officials announce funeral procession route for fallen Blair County corrections officer

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The public is urged to use caution and be alert during a funeral procession for fallen Blair County Prison Correctional Officer Rhonda J. Russell, that will be held after a memorial service on Monday.
From 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m., the procession will go through Convention Center Drive, Convention Center Boulevard, Plank Road through intersections of shopping centers including Walmart/TJ Maxx, Target/Sportsman Warehouse, Logan Valley Mall, Dunham’s/Weis, Hobby Lobby, Martins, Stuckey Buick, CVS and James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center. It will then proceed through 17th Street, onto I-99 North to Exit 41, and then, from Bellwood, it will end at Blair Memorial Park.
A picture of the route is below:
Traffic updates will be communicated via a text alert system and those who want to receive them need to text RUSSELL to 67283. A confirmation message will pop up after enrolling and on Tuesday, Nov. 30, enrollment will automatically end.
For additional information, visit Blair County’s website.
