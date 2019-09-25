Officials: 2 Vol. firefighters arrested on arson, reward offered in other cases

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police Troop A and Troop C Fire Marshal units have been investigating numerous fires around the Plumville area of Indiana County.

There have been 11 fires between August 9, 2018, and September 15, 2019, that have been ruled either “arson” or “undetermined pending investigation.”

One of the fires at an Amish furniture shop on Stephenson Road in West Mahoning Township was caused by two Plumville Volunteer Firefighters.

Nicholas Leone, 22, of Creekside and Dylan Dalessio, 19, of Plumville were arrested in connection to the Amish store fire on September 24, 2019. Both were members of the Plumville Volunteer Fire Company. The report states that Leone had left the Plumville company and had applied to Creekside Volunteer Fire Company.

Both men are in the Indiana County Jail with a $250,000 bond.

Officials are still investigating the other fires and have offered a $10,000 reward for information.

The other fires are listed as below:

August 9, 2018 – Farmhouse/Garage – Alabran Road, Smicksburg, Pa

December 15, 2018 – Barn – Wolf Road, Smicksburg, Pa

December 21, 2018 – Barn – State Route 954, Creekside, Pa

December 29, 2018 – Garage/Shed – Bailey Road, Washington Twp, Pa

December 29, 2018 – Storage Building – Whitaker & Rudolph Road, North Mahoning Twp, Pa

February 26, 2019 – Harmony Grove Luthern Church – Five Points Road, Creekside, Pa

March 20, 2019 – Brush Fire – Getty and Pollock Roads, East Mahoning Twp, Pa

March 28, 2019 – Barn – Barnard Road, Dayton, Pa

July 28, 2019 – Attempted Arson – Five Points Road, Creekside, Pa

September 15, 2019 – Barn – Saint Clair Road, Indiana, Pa