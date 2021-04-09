Former officer sentenced to probation

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A former Somerset County police officer was sentenced to two years of probation after providing false information to police.

Jason Knipple allegedly provided false information to state police during a case to protect a woman he was romantically involved with. He pleaded guilty to hindering apprehension and false reports in February.

He has also been issued a $300 fine for each offense and is being required to serve 50 hours of community service. He was sentenced by Judge D. Gregory Geary in the Somerset Court of Common Pleas, and was prosecuted by Senior Deputy Attorney General Tomm Mutschler.

