CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A police officer was sent to the hospital after their cruiser was hit during a traffic stop Wednesday night, according to Richland Township Police Department.

On July 13 around 9:20 p.m., an officer was conducting a traffic stop on Route 219, just a half mile off the Route 56 bypass near the Elton exit. Another officer came to assist, according to police.

During the traffic stop, a male driver reportedly entered the roadway and was driving along the berm of the road. The man hit the assisting officer’s vehicle with him in it. Police said both cruisers had their emergency lights activated.

After hitting the officer’s vehicle, police said the man’s vehicle caught fire but was extinguished.

Both the driver and the assisting officer were then sent to the hospital by ambulance. The officer has since been released.

The crash is currently under investigation.