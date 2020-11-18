Officer charged with sexual offense of minor in Cambria County

EAST CONEMAUGH, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A suspended member of two Cambria County police departments faces charges from alleged sexual offenses involving a 17-year-old.

Christopher DeFazio of East Conemaugh Borough was charged by the East Taylor Township Police Department and arraigned by a Magistrate.

DeFazio was placed back in Cambria County Prison after being unable to post bail. The investigation is ongoing and he is currently suspended from the Nanty Glo Borough and Geistown Borough Police Departments.

Defazio is awaiting a preliminary hearing in front of Magistrate Mary Ann Zanghi.