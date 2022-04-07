CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man from Jamaica, New York, who allegedly has a warrant for homicide was found during a basic traffic stop on I-80 in Centre County Tuesday afternoon.

According to state police out of Rockview, 39-year-old Steven Campbell was arrested after a car he was in was pulled over on I-80 in Boggs Township around noon April 5.

What started as a traffic stop turned into much more after drugs and paraphernalia were found. The passenger in the car then provided troopers with a fake name in an apparent attempt to hide his identity. The man was later identified as Campbell.

Campbell was then found to have a warrant through the New York City Police Department for homicide and trafficking cocaine.

Campbell was arrested and placed in Centre County Prison where he will await transport back to New York City.